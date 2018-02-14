Midnight, Texas renewed by NBC

NBC is bringing back Midnight, Texas for another summer run.

The supernatural drama based on the best-selling book series by Charlaine Harris focuses on the strange and curious denizens of a small Texas town. It was last summer’s No. 1 drama among adults 18-49 that also ran undefeated in its Monday 10 p.m. time slot.

“I am stoked at the prospect of a second season of Midnight, Texas,” Harris said in a statement. “I can’t wait to revisit my favorite town to discover what its inhabitants have been up to the past few months. Now the viewers, who’ve been asking me questions daily, will have their reward.”

The series stars François Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel, Jason Lewis, and Peter Mensah. Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, who served as consulting producers on the first season, will take over as showrunners for season 2, along with executive producer David Janollari.