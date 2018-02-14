John Noble will guest-star on The Blacklist, EW has learned exclusively — and we’ve got a first look!

The Fringe alum will appear in the Wednesday, Feb. 28 episode of the NBC drama as Raleigh Sinclair III, an artisan who has made it his life’s work to provide people with outlets for their darkest emotions. The hour’s Blacklister, Raleigh is a meticulous, exacting man who expects unquestioned obedience from his murderous clients, for whom he develops airtight alibis.

“We’ve been big fans of John Noble for a long time, and we’ve desperately wanted for him to play a Blacklister, but could never quite find a role that was peculiar or strange or specific enough for John,” executive producer Jon Bokenkamp tells EW. “We now have that role in Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III. And believe me, not only does John Noble nail it, but he also brings something new and fresh to The Blacklist.”

Will Hart/NBC

Will Hart/NBC

The Sleepy Hollow alum, who is currently voicing the season 3 big bad on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, will appear in the same episode as Martha Plimpton. As EW previously revealed, the Real O’Neals alum will play Dr. Sharon Friedman, a tough but fair-minded psychotherapist who is hired by the FBI to evaluate Liz’s fitness for duty following the death of her husband.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC:

Virginia Sherwood/NBC:

After its Winter Olympics hiatus, The Blacklist returns Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.