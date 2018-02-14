Are you ready for AMC’s latest premier drama?

After debuting the opening credits for McMafia, AMC’s latest series in the vein of Emmy-winning hit The Night Manager meets The Godfather, EW has an exclusive clip from the new drama.

The series follows Alex Godman (James Norton), heir to a family of wealthy Russian exiles with mafia history, who finds himself drawn into the shadowy criminal world when a family tragedy forces him to return to the life he’s worked hard to escape.

In this exclusive clip from the series premiere, Alex chats with his girlfriend Rebecca (Juliet Rylance) and his uncle Boris (David Dencik) at an expensive fundraiser. Boris wants to help Alex’s fledgling investment fund with his business connections, but Alex refuses, wanting to keep his business legitimate.

Watch the clip above for more. McMafia premieres Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. on AMC.