Laurel Johnson loves Survivor. She loves watching it, and hopefully she loves playing it because that is actually what she is going to be doing when Survivor: Ghost Island premieres Feb. 28 on CBS.

But we decided to give her a little game before the game, if you will. Two days prior to introducing herself to her new tribemates out on the island, we asked Laurel to introduce herself to America, but in only 60 seconds. How would she do? Would she fill that time with fascinating little pearls of wisdom and acumen, or would she resort to telling us about her favorite pizza toppings? There’s only one way to find out: Let’s head to the videotape! (And by videotape, I mean the clip at the top of the post.)

And if that is not enough Laurel Johnson for you, then go and scan through her official bio below.

Robert Voets/CBS

Name: Laurel Johnson

Age: 31

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current Residence: Minneapolis, Minn.

Occupation: Financial Consultant

Personal Claim to Fame: My college volleyball team winning our division championship. It’s one thing to compete at the highest level, but it’s another to win and be the best at it.

Inspiration in Life: My parents — for their dedication, support, and all the values they instilled in me.

Hobbies: Watching SURVIVOR, playing beach volleyball, and the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle.

Pet Peeves: Incompetence, indecisiveness, and open-mouth chewers.

3 Words to Describe You: Driven, focused, and calculated.

If You Could Have 3 Things on the Island What Would They Be and Why? Crossword puzzle book to keep my mind sharp, keep me sane, and give me a way to tune everyone out; a camera to capture every single moment; and a self-addressed envelope — so there’s no confusion as to where to send the million dollar check to.

SURVIVOR Contestant You Are Most Like: Todd — I’ll be a smart player, shrewd and pulling all the strings, a snake (but unbeknownst to others) and run circles around anyone in a final tribal speech. Also, Sophie — not afraid to get stuff done, stand up for myself, and tell the boys what to do. I’ll be the smartest player there.

Reason for Being on SURVIVOR: The title of “Sole Survivor” and the challenge.

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” SURVIVOR: I’m a triple threat to win this game — I’m a former college athlete, an Ivy League graduate, and I know the game better than anyone else out there. I’m a superfan who knows better than to let the game pass me by and I will always fight for every single inch.

Survivor: Ghost Island premieres Feb. 28 on CBS. For a crazy amount of coverage of the upcoming season, check out our Survivor hub and follow Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss.