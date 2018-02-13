Strike Back: Philip Winchester, Sullivan Stapleton returning

Liam Daniel/Cinemax
Natalie Abrams
February 13, 2018 AT 06:42 PM EST

Some familiar faces will be returning to Strike Back in season 5.

Sullivan Stapleton and Philip Winchester are to appear on the Cinemax action series for the final two episodes of season 5, reprising their roles as Sgt. Damien Scott and Sgt. Michael Stonebridge.

They’ll first appear in the penultimate hour, slated for Friday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET, and then in the season finale on Friday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

Both Winchester, who currently stars on Law & Order: SVU, and Blindspot‘s Stapleton exited ahead of season 5, as Strike Back returned with an entirely new cast.

Strike Back airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on Cinemax. Check out on-set video from their cast reunion above.

