Olympics 2018: Hockey player Meghan Duggan's Must List includes Friends and Beyoncé

Team USA women’s hockey forward Meghan Duggan is a two-time Olympic silver medalist, and now she’s shooting for gold in Pyeongchang!

When she spoke to EW ahead of the 2018 Winter Games, Duggan noted that she was especially excited for the Opening Ceremony. “It’s the accumulation of so much hard work in your training as an athlete and with your team, but walking in arm-in-arm with all the other American athletes representing the U.S., it’s so special and something so few people get to experience,” she said. “I know I’m really looking forward to just cherishing it and staying really present in that moment with my teammates and the rest of the U.S. athletes this time around.”

Before the 30-year-old Massachusetts native hit the ice, she also shared a few pop culture favorites that warm her heart. Check out her picks below, and then see what Chris Mazdzer, Nick Goepper, Bradie Tennell, Maddie Mastro, and Tom Shields love. Team USA’s Women’s Ice Hockey team has already bested teams from Finland and Russia, making history in the latter game. Tune in live Wednesday night to see if they bring that same energy to the competition with Canada at 10:10 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

1. Ozark

“On Netflix, right now, my roommate and I have watched Ozark, which is pretty good and pretty interesting. A little bit different from some of the stuff I usually watch, but I would say that’s kind of what we’re into right now.”

2. Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake

“I love music. I honestly listen to everything. I’m a huge proponent of listening to music at the rink and before I’m warming up or just jamming as loud as I can with my windows down. Anything by Beyoncé, for sure. She’s one of my girls. I love all of her songs: old stuff, new stuff. I’m actually really into Justin Timberlake’s new ‘Filthy.'”

3. Friends

My favorite TV show of all time is Friends. I think it just reminds me of my family. We used to watch it years ago when it was on TV live. It was our family tradition Thursday nights. At 8 o’clock, we got together and watched the show together. Plus my brother, my brother’s wife, and my sister — pretty much my entire family — can quote almost every line from probably all 10 seasons. We send each other memes back and forth or GIFs, all pertaining to Friends. Every once in a while I get the random text from my sister that’s a hilarious Friends one-liner.

Feelings and emotions I can’t begin to explain. So much pride. So much honor. Let the games begin. #TeamUSA #Pyeongchang2018 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/QR0kBCkxL9 — Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) February 9, 2018

4. Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

Right now I’m actually reading Shoe Dog, the memoir of Phil Knight, the creator of Nike, which is incredible. I’m about halfway through it, and I’m captivated by his persistence and passion for starting a company. I think you can learn a lot about really how anyone can get anything done — and that’s by sticking to it and having it burn deep in your heart and your soul and doing everything it takes to get to that point, whether it’s winning a gold medal, whether it’s starting a company. It’s a pretty fascinating story about how he built one of probably the world’s leading brands at this point.

5. Podcasts from Angela Duckworth and Michael Gervais

I’ve actually listened to a handful of Angela Duckworth’s podcasts. She’s pretty fascinating. And the other one I’ve listened to a handful of is Michael Gervais does a podcast called Finding Mastery, and he interviews a lot of different masters in their fields. So I’ve listened to a bunch of different ones like that with athletes or entrepreneurs.

6. Singing!

Yeah, I do love to sing. “I auditioned for The Voice, right after [Sochi in 2014]. I made it past the first round to the interview portion! Didn’t make it past that, but I left with a ticket that said you’ve made it as far as you can at this point and we’ll let you know. So, it was pretty fun. I tend to sing country. I like Sugarland and the Dixie Chicks and Sara Evans, but really I’ll sing anything.”