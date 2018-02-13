Keshia Knight Pulliam's surprising pick for Celebrity Big Brother winner

In her first broadcast interview since departing Celebrity Big Brother Monday evening, Keshia Knight Pulliam joined the ladies of The Talk to discuss her time on the show.

She talked about being reunited with her baby after leaving the house, as well as her thoughts on the show more broadly and her eviction from the house.

For Pulliam, a major reason for her exit from the show was returning to her child. “Family is always going to win out for me, I didn’t have any more days to be away from my daughter,” she said. “These were the same group of people who were in my alliance who a couple of days earlier had completely lied… I had to make a decision because this wasn’t about game play to me, this was about real life, this was about my child.

She addressed why she threw Shannon Elizabeth under the bus at the end, saying, “The havoc she was creating, and how she definitely tried to pit specifically me and Omarosa against one another… she had side alliances with every single body in the house.”

Pulliam also shared her (surprising?) thoughts on who might win the game. She puts her money on Metta World Peace, despite the fact EW’s own Dalton Ross postulated he might be the worst player “ever” in the history of the game. Pulliam thinks that cluelessness might just be a stealth tactic, though, saying “Let me tell you, I think they are completely sleeping on him… he said, ‘The longer you all keep me, I’m coming for you.’”

Watch the clip above for more. The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.