Chris Rock's first stand-up special in a decade drops on Netflix tomorrow

Surprise! Chris Rock has a new stand-up comedy special coming to Netflix. Surprise, again! It’s dropping on Wednesday.

Subscribers may have noticed an odd little teaser video with tambourines fluttering about. No, it’s not anything to do with Black Mirror or Stranger Things. Nope, don’t count on another Cloverfield Paradox. It’s definitely not a choose-your-own adventure feature, like some on Reddit theorized. The video was for Chris Rock: Tamborine, the comedian’s first stand-up comedy special in a decade.

Directed by Bo Burnham, who has his own Make Happy stand-up special on Netflix, Tamborine will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 14. Rock announced the news a day before the drop on social media.

Rock’s previous television home was HBO, where he churned out five comedy specials between 1994’s Big Ass Jokes and 2008’s Kill the Messenger. The comedian also hit the stage for the 88th annual Academy Awards as host.

Tamborine, which was shot at Brooklyn’s Academy of Music in New York City, is the first of two comedy specials Netflix announced in 2016.

Dave Chappelle, similarly, came out of the woodworks with a string of comedy specials for Netflix — and they recently earned him a Best Comedy Album win at the Grammys.

“Chris Rock is a beloved actor and director, and his remarkable stand-up makes him comic royalty,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement for the initial announcement. “There is no one like him, and Netflix offers the global platform and creative freedom that will serve as a perfect home for someone with his incredible talent.”