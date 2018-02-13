The model hopefuls currently competing for the title of America’s Next Top Model aren’t reigning queens of the fashion kingdom yet, so Tyra Banks is giving them a few posing pointers with help from some of the fiercest royals on reality TV: RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Katya, Manila Luzon, and Valentina.

In EW’s exclusive first look at the Drag Race/ANTM crossover above, cycle 24’s rising star, Khrystyana, holds her own against Drag Race‘s Katya during a photo shoot that sees the contestants embodying jealous princesses lusting after a throne occupied by their drag queen “mothers.” By the end of the shoot, however, it’s Katya who seemingly comes down with a bit of model envy.

“Oh my God, Khrystyana, this Siberian beauty,” Drag Race fan favorite (and star of her own Viceland talk show), Katya, says of her ANTM modeling partner. “Khrystyana’s what I imagine myself to look like in drag. She’s so beautiful it’s disgusting.”

Later in the preview, Kyla struggles to match Khrystyana’s prowess, floundering next to Manila as a flustered Drew Elliott, ANTM‘s creative consultant, gives direction.

“They’re so friggin’ gorgeous and can pose their asses off,” Banks previously told EW of the Drag Race queens visiting the ANTM set. “That’s a difficult model to be in a shot with.… Not all of my models prevailed. Valentina killed it. I’m sitting there editing film and I’m like, can I get a shot of my girls looking at least half as good as Valentina?”

America’s Next Top Model airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s RuPaul’s Drag Race/ANTM crossover above.