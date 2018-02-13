Following the news that Thirteen Reasons Why author was expelled from the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators for violating its harassment code, a Netflix spokesperson released the following statement to EW regarding the upcoming second season of 13 Reasons Why: “Jay Asher was not involved in the second season of 13 Reasons Why. The upcoming season will not be impacted in any way.”

On Sunday night, Lin Oliver, executive director of SCBWI, responded to anonymous comments about Asher saying that he and another author had “been expelled from the SCBWI” and were “not welcome as members, faculty or speakers … There is a zero tolerance policy for harassment, there is a preponderance [of] powerful and respected women on our board, on our staff, and in our membership.” Oliver later told Buzzfeed of Asher, “After we investigated, we felt that terminating his membership was the proper course of action. We have always been really sensitive to sexual harassment issues and have a zero tolerance policy, but clearly our policies haven’t prevented violations, so we’re taking this opportunity to take another look at our guidelines.”

Asher himself then told Buzzfeed on Monday, “It’s very scary when you know people are just not going to believe you once you open your mouth. I feel very conflicted about it just because of what’s going on in the culture and who’s supposed to be believed and who’s not … I understand the predicament they’re in with everything going on and to want to protect themselves. I love the organization, but they didn’t decide to push me out. It was my decision, even though [Oliver] said the email contained nothing that their organization should have anything to do with.”

While season 1 of 13 Reasons Why centered on high school student Hannah Baker and her classmate Clay listening to the 13 cassette tapes she recorded mapping out the events that led to her death by suicide, season 2 will delve a bit more into the lives of Hannah’s classmates and how her decision affected them.

There’s no word yet on when Netflix will premiere season 2.