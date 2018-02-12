Explore exclusive photos from Arctic adventure-horror show The Terror

No one was sent into the freezing vacuum space back in the 18th century. But plenty of sailors were sent to the icy wastes of the Arctic in an attempt to find the Northwest Passage, which could be an equally dangerous exploratory pursuit. So it makes sense that Alien, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant director Ridley Scott is one of the executive producers of AMC’s new show The Terror.

Inspired by a true story, The Terror centers on a particularly perilous voyage as the crews of two British ships —Terror and Erebus — face treacherous conditions, limited resources, dwindling hope, and fear of the unknown. The series stars Jared Harris (The Crown, Mad Men), Tobias Menzies (Outlander), Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Paul Ready, Adam Nagaitis, Nive Nielsen, and Ian Hart (Neverland, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone).

The Terror premieres on AMC with a two-hour episode on March 26. Watch a trailer for the show above and explore exclusive images from The Terror, below.

