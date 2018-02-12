I have no idea how Chris Noble will do on Survivor: Ghost Island. We’ll find out the answer to that question when the show premieres on Feb. 28 on CBS. But I do know he passed his first challenge with flying colors.

When asked to introduce themselves in 60 seconds, most Ghost Island contestants either have difficulty filling the time or run out of time just when they get to the good stuff. Not Chris Noble. This guy’s internal clock is on point! Watch his 60-Second Introduction above to see what I mean and then check out his bio below to find out more about the man, the myth, the legend.

Robert Voets/CBS

Name: Chris Noble

Age: 27

Hometown: Florida Keys, Fla.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Male Model

Personal Claim to Fame: My greatest accomplishment was being on a Fifth Avenue Versace billboard! It was by no means the end all and be all of where I want to be in life, but it was a major accomplishment. To me, it was an accumulation of everything I’ve worked hard for finally getting justified. It was a huge symbol of perseverance and it was gratifying. I rely on my own self-motivation and have accomplished stuff that was difficult and took legit perseverance, but winning SURVIVOR will top all that.

Inspiration in Life: My ma is my hero. But it wasn’t always so. Growing up, my mom and I didn’t have the best relationship. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at 27 and had me at 34. God bless her. A lot of side-effects of MS don’t just affect the body, but the brain as well, such as depression. So as a kid, I couldn’t handle or understand what was going on. I look back at my childhood and most memories of my mom and I were difficult. She would have seizures during my baseball games, at my school where she tutored, and the side effects of all the medications made it difficult to have a normal relationship with her. When I was 12, my parents split and the next couple years were even tougher as her disease progressed. If it wasn’t for my father telling me I needed to rise above the past and grow up, I would have continued to struggle. When I was told she had two months to live, I decided to become a man at 17, and our past struggles brought us even closer. Through the years, our relationship grew, and our love and respect for each other brought our relationship to all-time highs. None of this would be possible if she hadn’t beat the odds for almost 10 years now. I will always idolize her perseverance, her grit, and her faith in God. She is the greatest hero anyone can have and I live through her. She never quit or gave in when she was told she had two months to live, so why should I ever quit or give in when life “gets hard?” Want to talk about a Survivor? That’s my mom.

Hobbies: Traveling, sports, being a foodie, adrenaline seeking, working out, and dating.

Pet Peeves: My pet peeves are certain characteristics of people. If you are lazy and also a liar, I won’t like you. In fact, it angers me when people act lazy and try to manipulate everyone around them and ruin everything. Now, those pet peeves are going to be alive and well in the land of SURVIVOR. Good thing I know how to dish it right back. I have been around people like that my whole life and I know how to deal with it. So yeah, my title of Most Dramatic, in the face of a bunch of liars will be, shall we say… interesting.

3 Words to Describe You: Ambitious, charismatic, and charming.

If You Could Have 3 Things on the Island What Would They Be and Why? First would be a good luck necklace my mom gave me when she almost died. I’ve been wearing it ever since and crazy good things have happened since. Also, lotion, so I could give awesome massages and bond with the hot girls on my tribe. And finally, a second bottle of lotion – I plan to be on the island for a while, and maybe I’ll get one if I play my cards right!

SURVIVOR Contestant You Are Most Like: From season 33, I would be a mix of Ken and Michaela. I would provide food like Ken. But unlike Ken, my social game would be on point. I would have Michaela’s fire, determination, and athletic ability. I would also be blunt like her, but would do a better job of building relationships. In previous seasons, I would have the social and ladies game like Joe. Joe is eye candy and smooth. I would try and form a coalition with someone like him. He would be my shield and then I would cut him later in the game. As far as season 36, I won’t know whether to play the game like a Florida panther — stealthy and in the shadows — or like a lion, dominating its tribe. I may have to be both, depending on the dynamic of the game.

Reason for Being on SURVIVOR: The game itself, and to spread the awareness of MS. 2.3 million people worldwide have MS and there is no cure! For me, like life, I’ve been finding ways to survive for a long time. I want to apply all my experiences with different personalities and put them to the ultimate test. I want to compete and I want to win. This is a competition of survival. I am a type-A personality and I cannot stand the thought of losing. I have tunnel vision when it comes to winning and there is nothing out there, competition-wise, like SURVIVOR.

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” SURVIVOR: I will bring my SURVIVOR mental toughness, my ability to adapt, my positivity to aid the weak, and my will to survive. I might not know how to do some things, but I will find a way to eat and get water. Whether that’s through my creativity, my charm with women, or my ability to make one of the guys my bro. Some men will not like my alpha mentality, which strategically, I will hold back in the beginning as I read people, but I will find my way. They always say “don’t bite the hand that feeds you.” I grew up on an island so if I’m one of the few that can get his own catch and get his own water (which are the two essentials of living), no one will bite that hand. I will have ultimate power.

