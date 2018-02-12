Netflix has released its latest teaser for the second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, which should appeal to anyone hoping for things to get, well, a lot worse.

In the new video, the dastardly Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) introduces viewers to the second season and teases what to expect. “There’s more villainous treachery, more treacherous villains, angry villagers, unwanted elective surgeries, man-eating lions, more violence, fire, and despair — which will really be quite dreadful,” he says with glee. “I can’t wait!” Alongside Olaf’s less-than-wholesome descriptions are glimpses of new guest stars Lucy Punch, Roger Bart, and more.

Based on the Lemony Snicket book series, A Series of Unfortunate Events follows orphaned siblings Violet, Klaus, and Sunny, who are sent to live with the evil Count Olaf after their parents’ deaths. The first season premiered last January with eight episodes; season 2 will have 10 episodes, covering five books in the series: The Austere Academy, The Ersatz Elevator, The Vile Village, The Hostile Hospital, and The Carnivorous Carnival. Nathan Fillion and Tony Hale are also slated to appear.

Watch the teaser above. A Series of Unfortunate Events returns to Netflix on March 30.