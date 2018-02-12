Olympics 2018: Celebs, skaters in awe over Mirai Nagasu's historic triple axel

U.S. figure skater Mirai Nagasu made her country proud when she completed a historic triple axel on Monday during the team event at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Nagasu became the first American woman to complete the move in the Olympics, and only the third woman overall to do so.

"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

After missing out on the Sochi Olympic Games in 2014, she decided to add the difficult jump to her routine, telling NBC, “I don’t think I would’ve worked as hard on the triple axel if I hadn’t had that time [after Sochi] to concentrate and decide to. …It was a conscious decision to make a comeback – even though I hadn’t taken a break.”

Of course, she performed the jump brilliantly, and she had plenty of people celebrating with her, including the celeb she “wished” was her mom:

I watched Home Again on the way to the Olympics and I know it’s a movie but I wished you were my mom. You’re my hero. ❤️ https://t.co/LRHEMEXroE — Mirai Nagasu (@mirai_nagasu) February 12, 2018

Other celebs and figure skating legends also tweeted their excitement and support after Nagasu’s skate.

That was a sloppy cry kind of skate! I’m standing in my living room! @mirai_nagasu What a TRIUMPH ❤️ #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/mUqNFLHFyA — Meryl Davis (@Meryl_Davis) February 12, 2018

So thrilled for @mirai_nagasu becoming the first woman from the @TeamUSA to land a Triple Axel in @Olympics competition.

Also for her perfect skate on Olympic Ice! @NBCOlympics #Pyeonchang2018 #FinishFirst Great things happen to good people! — Scott Hamilton (@ScottHamilton84) February 12, 2018

Just left filming to find out that @mirai_nagasu got her axel called clean in the team comp! So proud of this girl, such an inspiration with what she has done to her career 👊👊👊 — Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 12, 2018

Now watching @mirai_nagasu skating to the music of Miss Saigon, and I HAVE NO CHILL!!!!!!!!! Mirai, you are STUNNING!!! — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 12, 2018

.@mirai_nagasu 👏👏👏👏👏 Bravo on your historical achievement! — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 12, 2018

Congrats on making history baby girl! Way to represent USA @mirai_nagasu All American Girl 💃🏻 https://t.co/zNRPnpkD9D — Arden Cho (@arden_cho) February 12, 2018

And of course, SNL star and Olympic commentator Leslie Jones weighed in as well, with her trademark joy: