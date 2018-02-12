2018 Winter Olympics: Best celebrity tweets

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang are well underway, and spectators from all the world are tuning in — including celebrities (they’re just like us!).

Ellen DeGeneres, Leslie Jones, and Reese Witherspoon are among the A-list live-tweeters offering support and hilarious commentary about the games. We’ve gathered up a few favorites below, but continue to check back through the end of February to see which stars are getting in on the action.

Ellen DeGeneres teases a pretty great Opening Ceremony party idea

Tonight the #WinterOlympics begin! I made a 30 ft. ice luge in my living room to celebrate. Now all I need is someone to pour the vodka in at the top. #Olympics — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 9, 2018

Comedian Leslie Jones is live-tweeting the 2018 Winter Games, and providing hilarious commentary

Wish I could ice skate but I don’t want to die. pic.twitter.com/0OfQtjmHbW — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Shiiiiit Jamie just made that slope with the wind her bitch!!! NICE!!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/CHgyXQ0sbG — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 12, 2018

Actress Reese Witherspoon had a sweet exchange with Olympic figure skater, USA’s Mirai Nagasu, who just became the third woman ever to land a triple axel jump at the Olympics.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon gave Team USA an aggressive yet inspiring pep talk

Jimmy gives a pep talk to Team USA before the Winter #Olympics. h/t Shia LaBeouf pic.twitter.com/BpbHHnb2ju — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 9, 2018

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest shared a steamy throwback photo

The time I made it to the Olympics despite what my football team said. Good luck to everyone competing in the #WinterOlympics! #fbf pic.twitter.com/yegrNBoIOX — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 9, 2018

Comedian Whitney Cummings posed an intriguing question