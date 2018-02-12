2018 Winter Olympics: Best celebrity tweets

Luria Freeman
February 12, 2018 AT 01:40 PM EST

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang are well underway, and spectators from all the world are tuning in — including celebrities (they’re just like us!).

Ellen DeGeneres, Leslie Jones, and Reese Witherspoon are among the A-list live-tweeters offering support and hilarious commentary about the games. We’ve gathered up a few favorites below, but continue to check back through the end of February to see which stars are getting in on the action.

 

Ellen DeGeneres teases a pretty great Opening Ceremony party idea

Comedian Leslie Jones is live-tweeting the 2018 Winter Games, and providing hilarious commentary

Actress Reese Witherspoon had a sweet exchange with Olympic figure skater, USA’s Mirai Nagasu, who just became the third woman ever to land a triple axel jump at the Olympics.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon gave Team USA an aggressive yet inspiring pep talk

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest shared a steamy throwback photo

Comedian Whitney Cummings posed an intriguing question

 

