Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, All That costars stage wild reunion

Who loves a Kenan and Kel/All That reunion? We do! We do, we do, we do-oooh!

An upcoming episode of MTV’s Wild ‘n Out has brought together some of the biggest Nickelodeon stars from the ’90s. Over the weekend, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg, and Josh Server got together to guest on fellow All That alum Nick Cannon’s comedy series. And to the delight of all ’90s kids, Mitchell shared the nostalgia-inducing photos on Instagram.

Part of All That‘s debut cast in 1994, Thompson, Mitchell, Denberg, and Server ended as four of the longest-tenured members. After five seasons, Mitchell and Thompson left to wrap up their own classic self-titled series.

To celebrate Kenan and Kel‘s 20th anniversary, the duo talked to EW about the origins of the project, including how quickly their memorable chemistry came together on All That. “When we started doing sketches together that was when we kind of saw the Kenan & Kel magic,” recalled Mitchell, with Thompson adding, “It all happened pretty much the first day because that was when we were like, ‘Oh, we’re the same dude.’”