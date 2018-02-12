You can officially call Hannah Simone a hero: ABC confirmed Monday that it has tapped the New Girl star as the lead in its female-led reboot of Greatest American Hero.

Just a few weeks ago, the network gave a pilot order to the gone-too-soon early-’80s drama-comedy, which originally centered on a schoolteacher (William Katt) who finds himself struggling with superhero abilities after aliens leave him with a suit of many powers.

The newly imagined version focuses on 30-year-old Meera (Simone), a tequila and karaoke enthusiast who has fruitlessly spent her life searching to find meaning, something that does not please her traditional Indian-American family. But everything changes when she is given a super suit to be used to protect the planet.

The prospective show is being overseen by Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat), who serves as executive producer alongside Rachna Fruchbom (also of Fresh Off the Boat), who is writing the pilot. Other executive producers include Mandy Summers and Tawnia McKiern, the daughter of super-producer Stephen J. Cannell, who produced the original series.

A Hero reboot has been attempted before: Fox developed one in 2014 with Last Man on Earth EPs Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Simone has portrayed model-turned-bartender-turned-bar-manager Cece on every season of New Girl, including the upcoming seventh and final one, which begins airing in April. Her recent big-screen credits include the indie films Killing Gunther and Band Aid.