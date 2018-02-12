The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast is going on tour

The cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is taking the show on the road.

EW can exclusively reveal that, beginning March 31, star Rachel Bloom will be joined by various Crazy Ex cast members as they launch an eight-city music tour. Participants will include Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Aline Brosh McKenna, Adam Schlesinger, and Jack Dolgen. Tickets for the tour, which will include stops in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles, will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 14.

“There is nothing like performing musical comedy live,” co-creator, executive producer, and star Rachel Bloom said. “It’s not just a performance, it’s an ongoing dialogue between the performers and the audience. We are so excited to offer new renditions of some of our beloved songs and connect with our amazing fans.”

Co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna added, “In the course of 44 episodes, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has featured over 100 original songs. It’s so exciting that fans will get to see up close the phenomenal live performing talents of our cast, led by Rachel Bloom, and hear the amazing songwriting of Rachel, Adam, and Jack.”

CBS

Tickets can be purchased here.