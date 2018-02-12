Zach Braff and James Marsden are practically members of the Bachelor Nation.

Fans have been pointing out that current Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. has a striking resemblance to Braff — and EW has an exclusive video to prove it.

Braff and Luyendyk are network costars as Braff’s new comedy Alex, Inc. is slated to debut March 28 on ABC.

But Braff and Luyendyk aren’t the only two men being compared among the Bachelor Nation.

Viewers are already making comparisons between Marsden and Bachelor Winter Games contestant Kevin Wendt. Wendt “won” his season of The Bachelorette in Canada, but after he and his fiancée split, he spent the next four months hitting the gym, going to work, and moping in bed.

Kevin Wendt ABC

We’ve previewed the premiere of Winter Games and Wendt hits it off right away with an American Bachelor castoff — no spoilers, but it’s a surprising love match.

Bachelor Winter Games premieres Feb. 13, Alex, Inc. premieres March 28, and The Bachelor currently airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, all on ABC.