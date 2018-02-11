Olympian Chris Mazdzer secured the first luge medal in U.S. history Sunday, ending a 54-year drought for the United States. In his third Winter Games, the Pittsfield, Massachusetts, native finished behind Austria’s David Gleirscher and will be bringing home a silver medal.

“It’s 16 years in the making,” Mazdzer told NBC. “I’ve had a rough last two years, and it just shows: Don’t ever give up. Whenever you lose, keep fighting.”

Comedian Leslie Jones, who has been live-tweeting the PyeongChang Games, also expressed her fandom for Mazdzer in some hilarious videos.

The feet is really trying to speak!! pic.twitter.com/UlQRNJbMeO — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

This is me if I had a son or daughter In the Olympics!! pic.twitter.com/illY2MQSDq — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

Ahead of Mazdzer’s history-making run, the 29-year-old shared with EW a few of the pop culture favorites he fills his (very rare) free time with.

1. This Is Us

“If I have a weekend, I might go through a season of This Is Us, which my girlfriend recommended to me, so I watched a bunch of episodes of that.”

2. DJ-driven tracks and folk rock ballads

“When I warm up, I like listening to electronic music. I listen to Martin Garrix, Flume, Dillon Francis. Things like that where it’s got a really good beat. And then I can go right into a softer side, like Brandi Carlile. She’s one of my favorites.”

3. The Unbearable Lightness of Being, by Milan Kundera

“My favorite book of all time is probably [by] Milan Kundera. He’s a Czech author, and it’s this book called The Unbearable Lightness of Being. I’m currently reading Thinking, Fast and Slow, by Daniel Kahneman, and that’s a more intellectual book. I like things like that; thought-provoking books.”

4. The Mysterious Universe podcast

“I also like listening to Mysterious Universe, which is these two Australian guys who, luckily, they’re amazing storytellers. The stuff they talk about on there is super-weird and most of the time unbelievable, but it’s kind of these random stories. I would say 10 to 15 percent of the stuff is, like, really eerie. Some of it’s true, but most of it’s not. It’s just kind of thought-provoking things.”