Celebrity Big Brother: Bowling challenge triggered Omarosa's asthma attack

A head of household competition that required Omarosa to spin and then knock over bowling pins was what triggered her asthma and the need for her to leave the house for medical attention.

In Sunday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Omarosa and Marissa were the first houseguests to compete in the Bowlerina challenge, which required everyone to wear tutus and spin 11 times before attempting to roll balls up a ramp. After Marissa triumphed in the first heat of the challenge, Omarosa was seen grabbing her inhaler and fleeing the backyard.

“I couldn’t breathe,” Omarosa said in the diary room. “It was really difficult to breathe. I knew I was in trouble with my asthma.”

She was then seeing pounding on a door, calling for a medic before the show cut to a commercial. By the time the action resumed, Ross was talking about how Omarosa was gone and how he was the next up to spin and bowl. He ended up winning the competition, with plans to nominate Omarosa and Keshia for eviction.

Later, he read a note to his fellow houseguests saying Omarosa was seeking treatment in the hospital and would return. By late Saturday — when the episode was taped — CBS released a statement saying Omarosa would be back.

“We were able to get my asthma under control,” Omarosa said in the diary room during Sunday’s episode. “It was a really scary experience. Thank God I am back in the game.”

Early Saturday, fans were alerted to Omarosa’s absence when Marissa and Ross were talking on the feeds about putting the former White House aide “in the hospital” after the competition. At least Marissa and Shannon were hoping she wouldn’t return. But she did … and long enough to get nominated for eviction, along with Keshia, by Ross!

