As Katherine Pierce put it in the Vampire Diaries series finale, “Hello, brothers.”

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder first introduced the world to Stefan and Damon Salvatore in September 2009 when The CW premiered The Vampire Diaries, which told the story of one small town girl — Elena Gilbert — and the two epic loves of her life. The series quickly became a hit as fans declared themselves Team Stefan or Team Damon. Eight seasons later, Elena proved that she was both before, ultimately, it was Team Salvatore that closed out the series.

The final shot of the show put all romance aside and featured Damon being reunited with his brother in the afterlife — more specifically, in peace. And now, more than a year after Wesley and Somerhalder wrapped filming on the series, fans are being treated to another reunion, though this time with more facial hair.

Both actors are currently at a fan convention in Nashville, where Wesley posted a photo of their reunion on his Instagram story. Check it out below.