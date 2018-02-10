Titans producer confirms The Doom Patrol for live-action series

“The #Titans are getting some company,” Geoff Johns teased on social media on Friday. The executive producer of Titans, DC’s live-action Teen Titans series, confirmed the added “company” to be The Doom Patrol — and they’re coming sooner than later.

Johns shared the cover image of the script for episode 5, titled “Doom Patrol.” The producer inked in “the” to confirm he is referring to the batch of super-powered misfits he initially name dropped in November. Johns is also credited as the write of the episode, to be directed by John Fawcett.

Dubbed “The World’s Strangest Heroes,” The Doom Patrol is a relatively unknown property within the DC lexicon that’s been around for decades. The first incarnation, debuting in Arnold Drake and Bruno Premiani’s My Greatest Adventure No. 80 in 1963, featured Robotman, Negative Man, and Elasti-Girl — the kind of heroes who weren’t exactly jazzed about the horrific accidents that brought about their abilities.

Gerard Way and Nick Derington recently tackled the property in the 2017 comic arc, which highlighted Flex Mentallo, Robotman, Rebis, and Crazy Jane.

Beast Boy also considered himself a member of The Doom Patrol at one point in the comics, and Ryan Potter now portrays the character in Titans.

The live-action series, which will help kick off DC’s new digital platform, sees Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) leading a group of young superheroes, including Starfire (Anna Diop) and Raven (Teagan Croft). Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly will also feature as vigilante duo Hawk and Dove.

Titans — executive produced by Johns, Akiva Goldsman, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter — is set to debut in 2018 on WB and on DC Entertainment’s branded direct-to-consumer digital service.