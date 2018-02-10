Bradie Tennell may still be pinching herself about representing Team USA at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, but she’s doing so as the reigning queen of U.S. figure skating. After a pair of otherworldly performances at the National Championships, it should come as no surprise that many of Tennell’s favorite movies and shows to watch are also otherworldly.

Before Tennell steps onto the ice for the figure skating team competition this weekend, the 20-year-old shared with EW some of the things that get her heart racing — aside from visions of landing triple jump combinations, that is.

1. Supernatural

“My favorite TV show is Supernatural,” Tennell, a self-proclaimed “Dean girl” says, admitting she’s seen all 13 seasons “multiple times.” And, for the record, she also loved the backdoor pilot for possible spin-off The Wayward Sisters. “Can I be a Wayward sister?” she asked. “I would probably scream.” Shortly after her win at Nationals, the Supernatural boys — Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Mischa Collins — tweeted a congratulatory message (skates and all!) to their Olympics-bound fan.

Our own #SPNFamily member, US figure skating champ @bradie_tennell, is heading to the OLYMPICS! To celebrate, @jensenackles, @jarpad, & I are performing #SPNonIce on set! (This is our version of the triple-sow-cow.) pic.twitter.com/FbJAnK7dEW — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 17, 2018

2. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“My ultimate pump-up song is ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ because it is probably the greatest song that has ever been created,” she says.

3. Throne of Glass series by Sarah J. Maas

“I love to read. My favorite series is the Throne of Glass series by Sarah J. Maas,” Tennell says. “The main character looks like me and she’s this really badass assassin. She’s actually a secret princess, too, and I really love how all of that ties together. The final book isn’t out yet so I can’t wait until September to see how it all finishes.”

4. Captain America: Civil War

“I like any Marvel movie, but… I would say probably Captain America: Civil War would be my favorite,” she says. “It’s just like these people are like family and it can be so hard to pick a side, but ultimately, you’ve gotta stand up for what you believe in.”

5. ’80s Rock

“I mainly listen to ’80s rock, actually. To be quite honest with you, I actually have a playlist of all the songs that have been on Supernatural, and that’s what I listen to when I skate,” she says before namechecking Styx’s “Renegade” and “anything by AC/DC.” “My mom listened to it a lot when I was younger and then I kind of just always— By the time I was 6 years old, I knew all the lyrics to most of these songs, and I’ve just kept listening to them. Now, the music today, I don’t like listening to it as much. I feel like the music back then had so much more grit. I really like when songs tell a story, and I feel like the songs of that period do that very well.”

6. The score for Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War by Lee Dong-jun

“My short program, I’m skating to a Korean piece from a Korean movie. One of my good friends recommended it to me because she used it in a previous season but then was injured and she was unable to compete with it,” Tennell explains. “Knowing that I always loved the music, she said that she thought it would be a good fit for me, and being that the Olympics were in Korea, she was like, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be funny if?’ and lo and behold, here we are.”

7. Cinderella (2015)

“For my free program, I’m skating to pieces from the 2015 Cinderella. I’ve always loved Cinderella since I was like two years old. I just thought that this season would be the perfect year to skate to it because it really brings a different part of me to my skating. I love performing it, and every time I hear the music, it just brings back memories of my childhood.” Tennell goes on to explain what she loves about Cinderella herself. “Just how kind she is and she works so hard and she never gets any credit for it. She’s just always kind no matter how badly she’s treated. I just feel like it’s the ultimate story of if you work hard, good things will happen.”