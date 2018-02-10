Celebrity Big Brother: Omarosa returns to house after seeking medical treatment

UPDATED, 8:22 p.m. ET Omarosa is back in the house.

After seeking treatment for her asthma, CBS has confirmed that the former White House aide was back in the game as of Saturday afternoon.

CBS released this statement: “Omarosa has returned to the Celebrity Big Brother house after receiving medical attention last night and today for an asthma attack. This development will be addressed on the Sunday night broadcast.”

Word is that Omarosa was in the constant presence of a producer so she wouldn’t have access to information that could give her an advantage in the game.

Overnight, video from the Celebrity Big Brother feeds revealed that Omarosa left the house. In a taped conversation, Marissa Jaret Winokur told fellow houseguest Ross Mathews that she put Omarosa “in the hospital” after the competition. Ross then questioned whether the former White House aide is coming back.

“Is she somewhere overnight somewhere?” he asked. “How is that possible?”

Marissa then reminded Ross of Christmas Abbott, last season’s player who left the house because of an ankle injury. She returned to the house in a cast but voted from the hospital.

“It doesn’t seem fair,” Marissa says.

In another development, it appeared that Meeta World Peace briefly left the house, prompting Marissa to say, “He escaped. That’s not like the rules. You can’t like walk out the exit door and win $250,000.”

Marissa and Ross then reveled in their performance at the HOH competition.

“Ross, all I’m going to say is, this is hilarious that you and I knocked out those people,” she said. “I put her [Omarosa] in the hospital! She’s gonna be okay.”

On Friday, mixed martial artist Chuck Liddell was evicted from the house. For more about his short experience in the house, click here, and for host Julie Chen’s reaction to the first episodes, click here.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. For more about how the show will work, click here, and check out the full recap of Friday’s eviction here.