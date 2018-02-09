Friday Night Lights alum Zach Gilford makes an emotional plea in This Close clip

Friday Night Lights alum Zach Gilford is back where he belongs: on our televisions.

The actor, who played the oh-so-lovable Matt Saracen on NBC’s football drama, stars in Sundance Now’s new series This Close, which explores the relationship between deaf best friends Kate (Shoshannah Stern) and Michael (Josh Feldman). Gilford plays Kate’s fiancé, who, as evidenced in the exclusive clip above, often feels like the odd man out.

“I know you two have a special little connection that I’ll never be a part of,” he says to Michael, while pleading him not to tell Kate he lost his job. “But I love her in a way that you never will, so just please give me a chance to fix this the way I want.”

Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Marlee Matlin (The West Wing) also appear in the six-episode first season, which premieres Feb. 14.

Watch the clip above.