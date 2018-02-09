The ghosts of seasons past will be haunting the contestants of Survivor: Ghost Island when the show premieres Feb. 28 on CBS. That’s because actual items from those seasons may end up playing a big role throughout the 39-day adventure. But since Survivor history will be factoring into the game, we decided to ask those playing it to delve into Survivor history by naming their favorite season ever.

So how did they respond? While you will certainly see some of the classic seasons (and my highest ranked ones) like Micronesia and Heroes vs. Villains mentioned multiple times, there are also a few recent seasons that got even more love. And which intrepid contestant had the chutzpah to name Tocantins as the best Survivor season of all time? You’ll just have to watch the video above to find out.

Check out the montage at the top of the post to see the picks for yourself, and for a crazy amount of coverage of the upcoming season, check out our Survivor hub and follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.