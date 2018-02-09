Liam Neeson portrays Cupid as an assassin in Late Show audition

Liam Neeson is no stranger to weapons, but he’s not quite sure how to use his most powerful one yet: love.

On Friday’s Late Show, the action star extraordinaire’s hunt for his next gig led him to audition for the role of Cupid. Unsurprisingly, his line readings sounded more like something his Taken character would say than the god of love. “No matter where you go, or where you hide, love will find you,” he scarily declared.

Neeson wasn’t hearing the suggestion that he was coming off as too intimidating, citing Sam Cooke’s “Cupid” song.

“‘Cupid draw back your bow, let your arrow go, straight to my lover’s heart,'” he quoted. “That’s a kill shot, pal. Penetrate the aorta, he’d bleed out in 10 seconds. He’s a trained methodical marksman with deadly aim, shooting arrows into random victims.”

No word on whether he booked the part.

Watch the full video above. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.