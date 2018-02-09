Ryan McKenna — more commonly known as that Super Bowl selfie kid — got another surprise from Justin Timberlake when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The big game’s halftime headliner hopped on the phone to chat with DeGeneres’ latest interviewee on Friday’s episode after inadvertently turning the 13-year-old into the latest meme sensation.

“It’s nice to meet you finally,” Timberlake said as McKenna started tearing up.

Timberlake dancing through the stands at the Super Bowl to take a selfie with McKenna wasn’t planned, according to the Man of the Woods singer. “I knew I wanted to end the show with ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling,’ just because I see how people respond to that song, and then cut to Ryan,” Timberlake said.

DeGeneres joked that Timberlake will probably start sending the teen money since they’re so connected now, but the celebrity did have something for his new fan. “I tell you what I want to do,” he began, “because it was so unexpected that you came down and because all of this has happened, I thought to myself I really wanna meet you properly.”

Timberlake gifted McKenna and his family with tickets to his concert stop in Boston, and the NFL added on the love by giving away a VIP experience to a Patriots home game next season, four tickets to a game, and four pre-game field passes.

This now makes all the memes worth it. “Yes, I saw all the memes. I’ve seen those,” McKenna told DeGeneres earlier in the show. “My dad told me he was coming up so I had to push out there,” he explained, “but I had the video [on] when I was going out to Justin, and then I had the iPhone 6 and that thing is slow. So it just shut off, and that’s why all the memes formed.”

Watch McKenna on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the video above.