Leslie Jones' Olympic live-tweeting has officially returned

The 2018 Winter Olympics have begun, and that can only mean one thing: Leslie Jones is back and live-tweeting!
After delighting the internet with her 2016 Summer Olympics tweets, the Saturday Night Live star has brought her Team USA pride and hilarious commentary to the opening day of the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.
Jones displayed her enthusiasm earlier Thursday by sharing a video of her working out in full USA gear. Then, once the skating competitions kicked off later in the evening, she chimed in on the outfits, falls, and more.
As in Rio in 2016, Jones has been brought aboard NBC’s Olympics coverage as a contributor. In her role, she’ll appear on TV and digital platforms, cover live events, and meet athletes.
Check out Jones’ tweets below.
Comments