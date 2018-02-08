Leslie Jones' Olympic live-tweeting has officially returned

The 2018 Winter Olympics have begun, and that can only mean one thing: Leslie Jones is back and live-tweeting!

After delighting the internet with her 2016 Summer Olympics tweets, the Saturday Night Live star has brought her Team USA pride and hilarious commentary to the opening day of the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

Jones displayed her enthusiasm earlier Thursday by sharing a video of her working out in full USA gear. Then, once the skating competitions kicked off later in the evening, she chimed in on the outfits, falls, and more.

As in Rio in 2016, Jones has been brought aboard NBC’s Olympics coverage as a contributor. In her role, she’ll appear on TV and digital platforms, cover live events, and meet athletes.

Check out Jones’ tweets below.

Where y’all gone be tonight!! Cause I know where I’m gonna be! @Olympics pic.twitter.com/wMCD7OYp0N — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 8, 2018

Um this might not be the outfit I would pick to skate in. pic.twitter.com/IBOcJ6Wogl — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

This outfit is good!! pic.twitter.com/9TiJ1JtBmU — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

When nobody told you there was ice on the floor. pic.twitter.com/stZfxPV5pE — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

I’m gonna need a lot of Kleenex!! Are they a sponsor there! pic.twitter.com/E9SEJuxif0 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Who is in charge of these outfits!’ pic.twitter.com/OYvPY8djRb — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

I’m sorry is the women better then men in skating. Cause back in the day you didn’t see all this falling. Johnny weir wouldn’t fall. pic.twitter.com/9PIndHJ7zh — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Ok I like his outfit! pic.twitter.com/UnD0Mr5mOH — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Um somebody need to tell me something!! @CSiriano pic.twitter.com/vnTIScDMzn — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

He fell like a mf but I like this stance!! pic.twitter.com/paV5Uvz1yw — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

I already like this dude. pic.twitter.com/61yVrS0Igj — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018