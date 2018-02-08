John Oliver warns Meghan Markle about marrying into an 'emotionally stunted' family

Royal watchers in the U.S. are pretty jazzed about the impending wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. John Oliver isn’t so much jazzed as he is worried about what the former Suits star is getting herself into.

“I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute,” Oliver mentioned to Stephen Colbert during an appearance on The Late Show Wednesday.

Colbert seemed perplexed. “He’s a Brit, he’s marrying an American girl. You’re British, you married an American woman,” he reasoned.

“I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense [that] she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications,” the host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight said.

Referring to the royal family, he added, “They’re an emotionally-stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job. That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it — it’s going to be weird for her.”

Oliver, not expecting a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth after those comments, admitted that he does like royal weddings, but only for the same reason he likes fireworks: “It’s a spectacle, it’s something nice to look at.”

The pair of late-night television hosts also discussed President Donald Trump’s desire to have a military parade and how the president should testify under oath for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election. “I think [Trump] would do a good job and I think he should do it,” Colbert said.

“If I could just cosign on that,” Oliver chimed in, facing down the camera. “I know I joke around a lot, Mr. President, but I also think you would do an excellent job and I too think you should do it.”

Watch Oliver’s appearance on The Late Show in the clip above.