First look: Grey's Anatomy introduces Station 19 hero in TGIT crossover event

Before Station 19 joins the Thursday night lineup on March 22, Grey’s Anatomy fans will get a taste of what’s in store for the firefighter-focused spin-off when its lead hero comes to Grey Sloan during a major TGIT crossover event.

As EW previously revealed, Station 19‘s leading lady Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) will appear in an episode of the flagship that introduces the spin-off — and we can now reveal it will be the March 1 hour. It’ll be a big night for TGIT, as that’s also when the Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder crossover will take place. (Get more details on the crossover here, and see first footage here.)

Here’s the logline for Grey’s portion of the event: “Seattle Firefighters, Ben Warren and Andy Herrera, head to Grey Sloan after rescuing two boys that are injured in a house fire. With one of the boys lives literally in Andy’s hands, her skills are put to the test. Meanwhile, the doctors are hard at work on their projects for the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest and Amelia brings Tom Koracick in to consult on her and Alex’s patient.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Station 19 will debut Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET following the close of How to Get Away with Murder‘s fourth season, and Scandal will then be pushed back to 10 p.m. ET until its series finale.