Stephen Colbert geeks out over Elon Musk's Space X launch

Stephen Colbert had a geek-gasm on The Late Show Tuesday night. Elon Musk, the billionaire Colbert once called a “supervillain” for his plot to shoot people to Mars, couldn’t contain his excitement when discussing the recent Falcon Heavy rocket launch from Space X.

“Check that out!” he exclaimed when showing his audience footage.

Space X’s most powerful rocket, the Falcon Heavy, took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, as shown in a video posted to social media.

“Here’s the kicker — this is the really exciting part,” Colbert said. “The launch was to show not only that the Falcon was reusable but the Falcon Heavy can carry a large payload. So to test it, Elon Musk sent up his own Tesla convertible with a dummy astronaut at the wheel, blasting David Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars.’ That’s right, this is absolutely true: A giant phallus cranking rock ‘n’ roll, releasing a red convertible into the dark void — and the award for Most Midlife Crisis goes to Elon Musk.”

The host also relinquished his Galactus-inspired “King Nerd” crown to Musk when he spotted a Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy reference on the rocket. “Here, come claim it,” he said.

Watch Colbert’s segment in the video above.