Once Upon a Time cast members thank fans, show creators after cancellation news

Ernest Macias
February 07, 2018 AT 04:05 PM EST

As Once Upon a Time reaches its fairy tale ending, the cast of the long-running ABC fantasy drama thanked fans on social media for the outpouring of support following news the should would end after seven seasons.

Current and past stars shared their gratitude and appreciation for the OUAT fandom in deeply emotional and lengthy Instagram posts, soon after the news broke that this season will be the show’s last. The series, created by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis in 2011, brings together fan-favorite fairy tale characters, who are trapped in the real world due to a curse cast by an Evil Queen.

To read how OUAT creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis reacted to ABC’s decision to end the show, and their plans for the series finale, click here.

The first cast member to share her goodbyes was the Evil Queen herself, Lana Parrilla, who told a nostalgic story about her audition for the role, before lauding the show’s loyal fans. “But most importantly, I want to thank our fans. We honestly wouldn’t be here without your love, support and loyalty to ONCE. Thank you for standing by us all of these years. We hope we’ve made you proud and that the magic this show has brought in to your lives never dies. Thank you for all you’ve given back to us in return and always remember to keep that magic alive,” Parrilla wrote on Instagram.

I’ll never forget the day I walked in to audition as Evil Queen Regina for Eddy and Adam. I was wearing all black (of course) and had this crazy, dreadlock looking wrap draped over my shoulders. I had no idea where this pilot was going to go but I knew it was something special. I walked out of the audition room and down the hall was an old photograph of the OG Evil Queen herself. I knew then, something magical was about to begin. It’s been 7 years now and I couldn’t be prouder of what we all have created. Adam and Eddy had this crazy idea in their minds years ago and it turned into a fantastical phenomenon. This show has touched so many people’s lives, changed them for the better, has inspired us to grow in ways we never could’ve imagined. It’s brought hope, joy, friendships and love to so many. I am lucky and blessed to have been a part of it for 7 years. I want to thank the cast, our incredibly, hard working crew and the writers for your dedication and hard work over the years. Thank you to the studio and network for believing in us, supporting us and giving us a home to tell our stories. But most importantly, I want to thank our fans. We honestly wouldn’t be here without your love, support and loyalty to ONCE. Thank you for standing by us all of these years. We hope we’ve made you proud and that the magic this show has brought in to your lives never dies. Thank you for all you’ve given back to us in return and always remember to keep that magic alive. Signed with love, respect, gratitude and honor, Lana ❤️ #OUAT 🙏

A post shared by Lana Parrilla (@lparrilla) on

Jennifer Morrison, a OUAT original cast member who played Emma Swan, followed suit and shared a poster for the show accompanied by a heartfelt caption where she thanked the show’s creative team as well as “the #oncers,” — the nickname for the show’s fanbase.

“And a massive shout out, big hug, and giant thank you to all of the fans. You made ONCE what it is. You all inspired us every day. Thank you for all of the love and support for the show over the years. The #oncers made dreams come true. You are all heroes in my book!” Morrison said on Instagram.

“Listen, we love this show, we were happy to continue going on, but collectively they felt that, after seven years and 156 episodes, it was time,” show creator Kitsis previously told EW. “For us, we’re like, “It’s a hell of a run.” We never thought we’d get to seven episodes, let alone seven years.”

Read below for more reactions and goodbyes from the cast. Once Upon a Time returns Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Thank you @adamhorowitzLA and Eddy Kitsis for their incredible talent and imagination. You have the ability to make nonbelievers believers by simply allowing us to enter your mind through your scripts. Thank you for allowing me to come play in your magical kingdom! I will never forget my time on @onceuponatime and I will forever be grateful to you both and @abcnetwork @abccasting for having such an open mind in your diverse casting choices and allowing me the opportunity to be your #latina #cinderella. It is such a joy to bring her to life and I am honored to be a part of such an amazing cast. To all the cast and crew members of season 7, I have loved every moment we have shared on screen and most importantly off. You are all one of the most talented group I have had the pleasure of working with and one of the most fun and genuine group I’ve spend time with. Finally to the fans, please know that we have the 2nd half of the season to share with you and we look forward to being back on your screens March 2nd! Thank you for your continued support and loyalty to a show that has been yours for 7 seasons. Many thanks to you all for sharing this time with me respectfully. I feel so blessed to have my children, family and friends live this life knowing as a latina woman I got to play a #badass #cinderella for @disney #womenrock @adamhorwitz and #EddyKitsis You have changed my life forever. #happyendingsarereal #theamericandream

A post shared by Dania Ramirez (@daniajramirez) on

Grateful. This is the first word that comes to my mind when I think of #onceuponatime This role of #Zelena came to me at a time in my life when I needed it most. The show came in and scooped me up in its arms and took me on a journey I couldn’t have imagined. I have learned so much as an artist but more importantly as a person. You, the fans have embraced me and made me feel loved and seen in a way that has changed me for the better. Zelena taught me how to be me. That no matter your past or your mistakes every day is a new opportunity to get back up, dust yourself off and keep going. Thank you Adam and Eddy for giving me the gift of playing the Wicked Witch. Thank you all for watching and being there all the way. So much love. Today and forever 💚 #mypretties

A post shared by Rebecca Mader (@bexmader) on

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now