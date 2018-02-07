Once Upon a Time cast members thank fans, show creators after cancellation news

As Once Upon a Time reaches its fairy tale ending, the cast of the long-running ABC fantasy drama thanked fans on social media for the outpouring of support following news the should would end after seven seasons.

Current and past stars shared their gratitude and appreciation for the OUAT fandom in deeply emotional and lengthy Instagram posts, soon after the news broke that this season will be the show’s last. The series, created by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis in 2011, brings together fan-favorite fairy tale characters, who are trapped in the real world due to a curse cast by an Evil Queen.

To read how OUAT creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis reacted to ABC’s decision to end the show, and their plans for the series finale, click here.

The first cast member to share her goodbyes was the Evil Queen herself, Lana Parrilla, who told a nostalgic story about her audition for the role, before lauding the show’s loyal fans. “But most importantly, I want to thank our fans. We honestly wouldn’t be here without your love, support and loyalty to ONCE. Thank you for standing by us all of these years. We hope we’ve made you proud and that the magic this show has brought in to your lives never dies. Thank you for all you’ve given back to us in return and always remember to keep that magic alive,” Parrilla wrote on Instagram.

Jennifer Morrison, a OUAT original cast member who played Emma Swan, followed suit and shared a poster for the show accompanied by a heartfelt caption where she thanked the show’s creative team as well as “the #oncers,” — the nickname for the show’s fanbase.

“And a massive shout out, big hug, and giant thank you to all of the fans. You made ONCE what it is. You all inspired us every day. Thank you for all of the love and support for the show over the years. The #oncers made dreams come true. You are all heroes in my book!” Morrison said on Instagram.

“Listen, we love this show, we were happy to continue going on, but collectively they felt that, after seven years and 156 episodes, it was time,” show creator Kitsis previously told EW. “For us, we’re like, “It’s a hell of a run.” We never thought we’d get to seven episodes, let alone seven years.”

Read below for more reactions and goodbyes from the cast. Once Upon a Time returns Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.