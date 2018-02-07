Late-night hosts rip Trump over military parade: 'No one comes up with dumber ideas'

TONIGHT: When you have the most powerful military in the world, you don't need to show it off. Will someone please tell our President? #LSSC pic.twitter.com/vwLa5P1JtS — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 8, 2018

If you had “military parade” on your Dictator Bingo card, then come on down to collect your prize.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert addressed President Trump’s “latest record-setting dumb” idea, a.k.a his proposed military parade through the streets of Washington, D.C.

“You’ve got to admit, he’s one of a kind,” Colbert said of the commander in chief. “No one comes up with dumber ideas. At this point, he’s really his own competition; he’s the Usain Bolt of stupid.” He added, “When you’re the most powerful military in the world, you don’t need to show it off. We know we’ve got a big joint.”

Trump’s push for such an event was the talk of late-night Wednesday, as Seth Meyers also weighed in. “So you’re just going full dictator now, just ‘dic’ wasn’t enough,” the Late Night host cracked. “You had a chance to be in the military, and you dodged it. If you want to hold a parade for something you yourself actively avoided, why not throw an IRS parade or a parade of personal trainers?”

Watch the clips above for more. The Late Show airs weeknights on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET, while Late Night airs weeknights on NBC at 12:35 a.m. ET.