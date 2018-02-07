Bryan Fuller out as showrunner of Apple's Amazing Stories

Bryan Fuller has departed another series.

The Hannibal boss will no longer serve as showrunner on Apple’s upcoming anthology series Amazing Stories, EW has confirmed.

For more than two years, Fuller had been developing the reboot of Steven Spielberg’s 1985 NBC series, which “will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.”

Amazing Stories marks the third recent exit for Fuller. After co-creating Star Trek: Discovery, he stepped down as showrunner before production began. And more recently, ahead of season 2, Fuller and Michael Green exited their Starz drama American Gods.

Fuller still has his plate full, though, as last month it was revealed he’s part of the creative team bringing Anne Rice’s best-selling novels The Vampire Chronicles to television.

THR first reported the news of his Amazing Stories departure.