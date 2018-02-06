Is an animated Kevin Hart just as appealing as a live-action one?

Fox wants to find out. The network has ordered an animated pilot presentation called Lil Kev that’s based on Hart’s childhood. The comedian will lend his voice to the project, along with Wanda Sykes, Keith Robertson, Gerald “Slink” Johnson, and Deon Cole. Deadline Hollywood was first to report the news about the project, which will be penned by Michael Price (The Simpsons) and Matt Claybrooks (Everybody Hates Chris).

Here’s the official longline for the project from 20th Century Fox TV and Lionsgate: “Based on the hilarious comedy of Kevin Hart, Lil Kev is the story of a 12-year-old, pint-sized, optimistic, highly imaginative kid who navigates growing up in the crime filled inner-city of North Philly with the help and sometimes hindrance of his strong, quick-tempered mother, drug-waddicted father, pessimistic older brother, ex-con uncle and wiseass talking dog.”

“It’s about Kevin Hart’s experiences growing up and how his relationship with his mother and his community led to his optimistic, positive outlook despite some of the challenges and circumstances that he grew up with,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told Deadline.

The last time Fox premiered an animated show was in 2016, with Bordertown and the hybrid Son Of Zorn. Both were canceled after their first season.