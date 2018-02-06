Amid reports that President Trump’s legal team has advised him not to take part in an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, Stephen Colbert is challenging him to do just that — if he’s not afraid, that is.

In his Late Show monologue Tuesday, Colbert quoted a recent New York Times article saying Trump’s lawyers are concerned that he “has a history of making false statements and contradicting himself, [and] could be charged with lying to investigators.”

“That is a crack legal analysis from the law firm of No, Sh— & Sherlock,” Colbert joked. He added, “I know Trump watches this show because … it’s on TV,” and then addressed the president directly.

“Mr. President, ignore your lawyers, sir,” he said. “You follow your instincts and you sit down with Robert Mueller, otherwise everyone’s going to think that you’re scared — but we know you’re not.”

As a KFC-style bucket materialized, Colbert continued, “Oh, oh, your fried chicken has arrived. Oh wait, it’s empty. Where is that — oh, I think I know where the chicken is ….”

Watch the clip above for more. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.