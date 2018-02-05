Wynonna Earp casts Mama Earp for season 3: See a photo

We’re finally going to meet Mama Earp.

In the upcoming third season of Syfy’s cult-favorite series Wynonna Earp, the eponymous demon hunter (played by Melanie Scrofano) will move on from last year’s shocking cliffhanger, in which we learned that her baby may not be human, while also embarking on a mission to destroy the Earp Curse and its originator, Bulshar. As for that other major season 2 finale reveal: Yes, Mama Earp is still alive, and yes, we’ll be seeing her in the new season.

Michelle Earp will be played by veteran Canadian actress Megan Follows, who’s best known for her role as Queen Catherine de Medici in the CW series Reign. “Megan Follows is one of Canada’s most beloved and versatile performers, and we are beyond thrilled to have her onboard for such an iconic role,” creator Emily Andras said in a statement. “Her ferocity and fearlessness will fit in fabulously with the rest of our phenomenal cast.”

You can check out a first-look photo of Follows in character as Michelle, opposite Scrofano, below. Wynonna Earp is currently in production on season 3 and will return later this year.