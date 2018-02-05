Westworld fans discovered in the season 1 finale there is definitely at least one other park in addition to the Wild West original: A feudal Japan-themed Samurai World.

Now a new “secret” site launched as part of the HBO drama’s Super Bowl marketing campaign reveals there are at least six parks total — though, of course, it doesn’t actually reveal what themes the other parks are.

The site was decoded by fans who unscrambled a binary code in the Super Bowl trailer leading to a code which, in turn, leads to the “Delos Destinations” website. The site invites readers to “visit the parks,” which goes to a page with six different park ad screens (with labels like “Park 3,” “Park 4,” etc). The first park, naturally, is the familiar Westworld. The second is a blurred image of a green and perhaps mountainous land (Samurai World?). The other four screens are entirely offline (“Reservations closed to the public”).

We asked series co-creator Jonathan Nolan about whether we’d see Samurai World this season (which seems very likely) and this is what he said: “I would say the conception of the show from the beginning is we would slowly but surely learn more about the world and worlds our hosts inhabit. There’s a lot more story to tell in Westworld but that doesn’t mean we will only be in Westworld.”

In the original Westworld feature film upon which the show is based, there was a Medieval World and Roman World in addition to Westworld.

In another bit of news: The production has quietly revealed an actor was cast to play the founder of the Delos corporation that runs — or more accurately, ran — the theme park.

Scottish actor Peter Mullan (who was a regular in Netflix’s Ozark, and was nominated for an Emmy for his role in Sundance’s Top of the Lake) has taken on the role of James Delos.

The casting was revealed in a new version — because of course there’s yet another version! — of the new Westworld Super Bowl spot on HBO’s website. The version added a shot of a bloodied Maeve (Thandie Newton) and a quick glimpse of James Delos.

For more on the ad, check out our interview with Nolan who walks us through some of the Super Bowl ad easter eggs you might have missed.