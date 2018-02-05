Meghan Markle's Suits dad Wendell Pierce shares his farewell words with her

Once a dad, always a dad!

Suits actor Wendell Pierce revealed what he told his TV daughter, played by Meghan Markle — who is leaving the show and due to marry Prince Harry in May — on their last day on set together.

“I had a really wonderful moment as we were coming to an end of her time on the show,” Pierce tells Harry Connick Jr. on Tuesday’s episode of Harry. “It was just she and I in the room and I said, ‘I know your life is going to change but always know, no matter where you are, I will always be your loving fake father.'”

Pierce also admitted that he knew about Markle’s relationship as it was developing. “She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code really. You know, ‘How you doing?’ ‘Oh, I’m going to London, coming from London, whatever.'”

When Markle’s engagement was announced in November, Pierce tweeted his approval. “Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement,” he wrote. “Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves.”

When Connick asked the actor, who now appears on Chicago P.D., if he would be attending the royal wedding, he didn’t really know yet, but admitted, “I hope so.”