Conan the Barbarian series in the works at Amazon

Another barbarian named Conan could soon be swinging a sword on Amazon.

The streaming service is developing Conan, a potential series that will be based on Robert E. Howard’s classic character about a ferocious warrior. Deadline first reported the news.

Ryan Condal (Colony) will pen the project while Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) will direct it. Warren Littlefield, who executive produces The Handmaid’s Tale for Hulu, will shepherd the series.

Though the character was made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1982 flick Conan the Barbarian, it was actually created by Howard back in the 1930s and debuted in the publication Weird Tales. But Howard, who died by suicide in 1936, never saw how successful his creation become and how it helped to kick off the massive sword and sorcery genre.

Schwarzenegger reprised the role in Conan the Destroyer in 1984. Jason Momoa took over the sword in the 2011 remake Conan the Barbarian. There was also a short-lived show in syndication called Conan the Adventurer in 1997.