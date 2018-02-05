Chicago Fire fans have seen plenty of evidence of Kelly Severide’s complicated relationship with his dad, but now it’s time to meet the woman who helped raise the brooding firefighter.

NYPD Blue alum and Emmy winner Kim Delaney will be stepping into the shoes of Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) mother, Jennifer Sheridan, EW can reveal.

NBC describes the character as “warm, scripture-quoting, and church-going,” and while “she may have partied like it was 1979” once upon a time, she’s now “on the path of the straight and narrow. If you ask her, she’s moved on from the past, namely her messy divorce from her ex-husband Benny (Treat Williams), but old habits die very hard.”

EW can confirm that, yes, this means Williams will be making another appearance in the near future.

We last saw Benny Severide in April 2017 for the episode, “Take a Knee,” wherein Kelly introduced his father to then-girlfriend Anna, who has since died. It didn’t exactly go well, but surprisingly, that was more about Anna (Charlotte Sullivan) than it was about Kelly’s ne’er-do well dad.

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.