Natalie Portman offered up a spot-on impression of Millie Bobby Brown on SNL, playing Eleven in a Stranger Things sketch.

The sketch comes after fans pointed out uncanny similarities between Portman and 13-year-old Brown, posting side-by-side pictures of the actresses.

In the sketch, Portman’s Eleven discovers there are “others here like me,” though her newfound friends’ abilities leave much to be desired.



“I can move objects with my mind, but every time I do, I get tiny nosebleed,” she explains to someone named Fourteen, who tells her, “I can start fires with my mind, but every time I do, I throw up in my mouth a little.”

Enter Nine: “I can read people’s minds, but every time I do, I fart a little.”

Portman’s Eleven goes on to meet several more numbered friends, each with an ability slightly less impressive than the last.

“Alone, you’re freaks, but together we’re a family,” she tells them.