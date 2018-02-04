Alec Baldwin returns to SNL as McDonald’s-chomping Trump in Fox & Friends sketch

We've got White House communications director Hope Hicks on the line. #SNL pic.twitter.com/yhQaYju7gP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 4, 2018

Alec Baldwin made his first appearance of 2018 as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live during a Fox & Friends sketch that also featured Cecily Strong’s debut as White House Communications Director Hope Hicks.

“We love the show over here at the White House,” Strong’s Hicks told the hosts. “It’s playing at full volume during every meeting.”

Hicks — or as she says some are calling her “The ‘Gossip Girl’ of the White House” — lamented how hard it is to make friends in the revolving door environment of the current administration.

“Every day it feels like when a group of strangers suddenly work together to push a beached whale back into the sea,” she said.

“I’m told we’re getting a special call… who’s on the line?” #SNL pic.twitter.com/gCpXO9WlL6 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 4, 2018

The hosts then got a call from a special guest: Baldwin’s pajama-clad Trump in bed, an Egg MCMuffin in one hand and his cell phone in the other, ready to fire off some tweets. And when host Ainsley Earhardt (Heidi Moore) told the president his State of the Union speech was “the best speech in the history of the country,” he announced he’s done just that. “Boom. MAGA. Tweeted.”

Baldwin’s Trump boasts that Paul Ryan even called his SOTU speech “better than Martin Luther King’s ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ speech,” before making the Fox hosts declare that Trump is “the most innocent person in the world.”

“Daddy needed that. He needed that,” he tells them after taking a swig of Diet Coke.