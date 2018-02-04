Natalie Portman's SNL monologue gets Olympic commentary from Leslie Jones

Natalie Portman kicked off Saturday Night Live with a monologue deserving of a gold medal… or at least bronze.

“The last time I hosted was in 2006. Back then, I was promoting V for Vendetta. Now, the whole country is promoting V for Vendetta,” the actress began, before being interrupted by commentary from Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, playing Olympics announcers.

They went on to criticize her jokes before turning to “field correspondent” Leslie Jones.

“I’m down here at the monologue stage, and well, it’s not good,” said Jones, who once again will serve as a contributor to NBC’s Olympics coverage for this year’s XXIII Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. “I don’t know why they make these tiny white actresses do standup comedy. …Also, speaking of me going to the Olympics, did you know that North Korea is really close to South Korea? Why did no one explain that to me? I do not want to go now.”

Watch the full monologue above.