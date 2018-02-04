Justin Timberlake suffers filthy audio problems during Super Bowl show

Hey Justin, it’s hard to dance-dance-dance when we can’t hear-hear-hear what you’re saying!

Justin Timberlake was so busy bringing sexy back during his Super Bowl Halftime show that somebody failed to notice the pop star’s sound mix was positivity filthy.

Fans flocked to Twitter to vent in frustration that Timberlake’s vocals were muted, basically buried under the backup vocal and instrumental audio, and even sometimes seeming to drop out altogether.

Timberlake’s 14-minute performance included hits like “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “Rock Your Body” and also paid homage to Prince (a move that many had some feelings about as well). While the singer’s performance otherwise seemed high spirited and fine, the muddy audio still managed to wreck the experience for some viewers.

Here are some the reactions to the audio problems online, which were far from universally experienced (East Coast viewers seemed more likely to notice the issues than those on the West Coast). The NFL had no immediate comment.

What trash. Couldn’t understand one word of the show. Terrible audio. Worse enunciation by Timberlake ever. — d. j. goode (@goode_d) February 5, 2018

Dare I say the audio person for Justin Timberlake’s mic is having a bad day? — Jason Howell (@jasonhowell) February 5, 2018

I like Timberlake, but this audio feed is like a bootleg from the upper stands — Tim Lawrie (@Mouse_y) February 5, 2018

Audio is terrible on this Timberlake song. I can't hear a word he's saying. Is it this hard to get audio right at the Super Bowl? — Will Reeve Jr. (@WillReeveJr) February 5, 2018

I sure hope Timberlake’s audio is crappy. Otherwise, I’ve turned into an old lady saying “What’s he saying?” — Kathleen Carroll (@kathleencarrll) February 5, 2018

What did the audio guy go to sleep…cant listen too this..HOW U MESS UP JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE DUDE

.. — ellonya Tiny Green (@CoachTinyGreen) February 5, 2018

Timberlake did more amazing dance moves than singing. Audio on that was garbage. They did the whole Prince thing which was wrong. RIP. — Jippery McCloud (@JipperyMcCloud) February 5, 2018

It was The Man of Awful. Horrible audio and over produced with a tacky Prince hologram which they denied would happen RT @EW: That's a wrap on JT.

What did you think of Justin Timberlake's #PepsiHalftime performance? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/NBnRK6z7CG — Stephen Ashby (@s1gnal2no1se) February 5, 2018

Audio engineers suck! #Timberlake needs his mic turned up #PepsiHalftime — Robert DeZee (@rsdz23) February 5, 2018

Besides the muffled audio I really like this Justin Timberlake halftime performance — Mix (@iammikedup) February 5, 2018