Top Gear car bursts into flames, presenters safely escape

Top Gear presenters Chris Harris and Eddie Jordan safely escaped after a vehicle they were driving caught fire while filming the BBC series. Neither were injured, though the network confirmed the car was lost as it burst into flame.

Following multiple news reports from local outlets, BBC explained the situation in a statement posted to the official Top Gear website.

The crew had been filming last week with four rally cars and one pre-production Alpine sports car on a closed-off portion of the Monte Carlo Rally’s SS17 stage. With Harris at the helm of the Alpine and Jordan in the passenger seat, they immediately pulled over when they were notified of flames unexpectedly emerging from the bottom of the car.

“I first realized I needed to get out when I opened the door and the flames went up my arm,” Harris said. “Sadly the car was lost and it always makes me sad to see a beautiful car destroyed.”

According to The Telegraph, the Alpine cost 50,000 British pounds (roughly $70,614.50).

“Doing a stage of the Monte Carlo Rally was a dream come true for me,” Jordan said. “The car was stunning – so light on its toes. It was dancing around the mountain and Chris was driving it beautifully. It’s such a shame we didn’t finish the test, but these things happen.”

The BBC is currently investigating the cause of the fire.