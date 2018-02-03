Milo Ventimiglia forgives Crock-Pot in This Is Us Super Bowl promo

Milo reminds us to come together for the Big Game. Watch This Is Us on NBC, Sunday, February 4. pic.twitter.com/Iawc1llCWj — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) February 3, 2018

Still having a difficult time letting go of the fear and anger that you feel toward a certain slow-cooker after watching last week’s episode of This Is Us? Milo Ventimiglia would like to tell you something.

It’s been a rather trying time for Crock-Pot: The brand has been attempting to assuage fans’ fears after a faulty slow-cooker given to Jack (Ventimiglia) by a friendly neighbor in last week’s episode fritzed out and sparked a massive fire, one that presumably will take his life in Sunday’s post-Super Bowl installment. The fuss was big enough for series creator Dan Fogelman to send out a tweet to “remind everyone that it was a 20-year-old fictional Crock-Pot with an already funky switch,” so “let’s not just lump all those lovely hardworking Crock-Pots together.”

But now the star of the NBC drama — yes, the one who should have the most beef with Crock-Pot — is pitching in on the damage control front, appearing in a new warm-feely promo for the episode that appears to be a call for unity in our politically fractured country but doubles as something else.

Ventimiglia tells the camera that the big game is a great time to gather with friends and family, but it’s not as easy as it used to be to find common ground, given our divided country. The actor then advises that we “take a deep breath and find the ability to forgive, and remind ourselves, there’s no difference so great that we can’t overcome it.” And then he ladles some chili out of… a Crock-Pot. The hashtag: #CrockPotIsInnocent.

Did Ventimiglia solve the Crock-Pot crisis in less than 60 seconds? You decide by watching the ad above.

To see what Ventimiglia had to say about Jack’s death, click here. To read clues about the Super Bowl episode from the show’s creator, head here.