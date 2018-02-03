NBC's Rise brings a 'Glorious' trailer to Super Bowl LII

As we learned from High School Musical and Glee, jocks can be musicians, too. That lesson is learned again in the latest trailer for NBC’s Rise that will drop during Super Bowl LII.

With talents like stage actor Damon J. Gillespie and Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho, the new series follows the efforts of a dedicated teacher (Josh Radnor) reviving his high school’s theater program and changing the lives of not only the students and staff, but the town, as well.

The new Super Bowl trailer highlights the ensemble cast as they sing through an arrangement of Macklemore’s “Glorious” from Tony-winner and Rise music director Tim Kitt.

Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey W. Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joseph Tippett, and Shirley Rumierk also star in Rise, which hails from Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims and Broadway’s Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller.

The series faced a budding controversy when it was revealed that Radnor’s Lou Mazzuchelli would not be a closeted gay man, as the character is portrayed in the original book by Michael Sokolove. However, Katims told EW they used Sokolove’s Drama High: The Incredible True Story of a Brilliant Teacher, a Struggling Town, and the Magic of Theater as more of “an inspiration.”

“I felt like it was important to me to honor what the source material was, but then to also kind of make it my own so that we would all be able to sort of lean in and do the work that we need to do as actors and writers,” he said, adding how the team worked with GLAAD on the show’s LGBTQ story lines.

Further emphasizing the departure from the book, Katims will received a “created by” credit instead of “developed by.”

Rise will premiere on NBC during a special preview episode after the season finale of This Is Us on Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. The show will then move to the regular 9 p.m. time slot the following week on March 20.

Watch the Super Bowl trailer above.